Education Reporter – Grand Forks, ND

We are looking for an Education Reporter, whose primary task will be to cover K-12 education in Grand Forks, ND, and East Grand Forks, MN, producing engaging, relevant stories and/or visuals for publication.

The Grand Forks Herald has been the #1 trusted source of local news for Grand Forks, ND, East Grand Forks, MN, and the surrounding region since 1879, helping connect residents with the stories that shape their communities. Known for high-quality journalism, the Herald earned eight first-place awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association in 2024 – including best use of social media – reflecting its commitment to engaging, impactful reporting.

Grand Forks is a vibrant, growing community with a rich cultural and economic landscape. Home to the University of North Dakota, the region celebrates a truly legendary Fighting Hawks hockey legacy that brings the community together and draws attention from sports fans across the country. The local economy is strong and diversified, with expanding business sectors, a supportive entrepreneurial environment, and a revitalized downtown that has become a hub for commerce, entertainment, arts, and dining. With a high quality of life, affordable cost of living, and a blend of college-town energy and small-city charm, Grand Forks offers an exceptional place to live, work, and grow!

Essential Functions

Research and report on assigned topics and issues, investigating new leads or tips as received.

Determine story focus and write/produce stories according to editorial and AP style and format standards.

Collect, verify, and analyze newsworthy information, assembling your findings into usable content.

Build solid community networks and relationships, creating contacts that can be utilized as interview and research sources.

Stay up to date on the latest current events, and respond with urgency to breaking news, including writing stories and producing visuals on deadline.

Drive audience loyalty through engaging and timely content, with a strong focus on content geared towards a digital-first audience.

Embrace a creative, collaborative approach with other team members and with other FCC departments and locations.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or Mass Communications preferred, or equivalent professional experience.

Experience using digital analytics and social media tools strongly preferred.

Experience proofreading/editing preferred; AP Style knowledge is a plus.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

A strong sense of news judgment with urgency for the news.

Ability to work flexible hours as needed – working some nights, weekends, and/or holidays may be a requirement of this role.

Strong organizational skills and the ability to work in a fast paced environment.

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

Expected compensation for this role is between $19 and $22/hour, based on qualifications and experience.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Our teams are made up of passionate, purpose-driven people who thrive on collaboration, creativity, and continuous improvement. Along with a competitive benefits package, you’ll find real opportunities to learn, grow, and make an impact within a culture that celebrates ideas, values people, and knows how to have fun along the way. Come for the perks. Stay for the community.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.