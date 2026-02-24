The Williston Herald has been delivering trusted local journalism to Williston and western North Dakota since 1899. Known for best-in-class reporting and serving a fast-growing, resilient region, the Herald plays a vital role in keeping its community informed, connected, and engaged. Based in Williston – a hub for opportunity with a strong local economy, affordable cost of living, easy access to wide-open spaces, outdoor recreation, and small-town community life – this is a place where your work truly makes an impact. The Williston Herald is part of Forum Communications Company, a fifth-generation, family-owned media organization with more than 20 publications across the Upper Midwest, collectively reaching over 5 million readers each month.

Ready to tell the stories that shape Western North Dakota?

The Williston Herald is looking for a curious, community-driven reporter who thrives on breaking news, meaningful storytelling, and being where the action is. This is not a “rewrite press releases” role – this is a front-row seat to one of the most dynamic regions in the country. From energy and economic development to education, local government, agriculture, and community features, Williston offers a news environment that is fast-moving, impactful, and deeply local.

What You’ll Do

• Chase stories that matter to Western North Dakota.

• Develop sources and uncover original reporting.

• Cover breaking news with urgency and accuracy.

• Write compelling stories in AP Style for both print and digital platforms.

• Produce engaging digital content, including visuals and social media components.

• Analyze information, verify facts, and uphold the highest standards of journalistic ethics.

• Collaborate with a supportive, creative newsroom and colleagues across FCC locations.

• Use digital tools and analytics to understand what resonates with audiences.

What Makes You a Great Fit

• Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Mass Communications, or equivalent experience.

• Strong writing skills and sharp news judgment.

• AP Style knowledge (or the ability to learn it quickly.)

• Comfortable working on a deadline in a fast-paced environment.

• Curious, self-motivated, and eager to dig deeper.

• Willing to work flexible hours as news dictates.

• Valid driver’s license and insurable driving record.

Why Williston?

Western North Dakota is full of opportunity – both professionally and personally! Williston is growing, evolving, and full of stories waiting to be told. You’ll gain hands-on experience covering impactful issues, build a strong portfolio quickly, and establish yourself as a trusted voice in a thriving community. If you’re early in your career, this is the kind of newsroom where you’ll grow fast. If you’re experienced, this is where you can really make a tangible impact!

Expected compensation for this role is between $19 and $20/hour, based on qualifications and experience.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Our teams are made up of passionate, purpose-driven people who thrive on collaboration, creativity, and continuous improvement. Along with a competitive benefits package, you’ll find real opportunities to learn, grow, and make an impact within a culture that celebrates ideas, values people, and knows how to have fun along the way. Come for the perks. Stay for the community.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

Interested candidates should apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.