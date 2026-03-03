Audience Development Director – The Free Press – Mankato, MN

We’re looking for a dedicated Audience Development Director to lead the transportation and

distribution of our publications throughout the market region. This role is crucial in making sure

our products reach subscribers promptly and reliably, supporting the heart of our business.

Key Responsibilities

• Maximize distribution efforts while ensuring a safe

work environment for all team members.

• Maintain excellent customer service with subscribers,

haulers, and carriers.

• Identify and implement efficiencies to improve service

quality and control costs.

• Collaborate closely with other departments to meet

overall circulation goals.

• Drive growth in circulation volumes and contribute to

maximizing departmental revenue.

• Maintain ongoing communication with the production

facility and participate in internal staff meetings.

• Ensure all company vehicles and equipment are kept in safe, reliable

working order.

What we’re looking for:

We’re seeking someone who takes pride in leadership and operational excellence.

While experience in distribution management is valuable, we’re equally interested

in candidates who have a proactive attitude, strong organizational skills, and a

commitment to team safety and customer satisfaction. If you’re detail-oriented, able

to juggle multiple priorities, and enjoy working collaboratively, you’ll fit right in.

If you’re excited by the prospect of managing a vital part of our distribution network

and growing with us, we’d love to hear from you. Please submit your application and

join us in delivering quality news to our community every day.

Pay Range: $70,000-$80,000 per year

Please send resume to: Josh Cohen at jcohen@cnhi.com

The Free Press

418 S 2nd Street • Mankato, MN 56001 • www.mankatofreepress.com