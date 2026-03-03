Audience Development Director – The Free Press – Mankato, MN

We’re looking for a dedicated Audience Development Director to lead the transportation and
distribution of our publications throughout the market region. This role is crucial in making sure
our products reach subscribers promptly and reliably, supporting the heart of our business.
Key Responsibilities
• Maximize distribution efforts while ensuring a safe
work environment for all team members.
• Maintain excellent customer service with subscribers,
haulers, and carriers.
• Identify and implement efficiencies to improve service
quality and control costs.
• Collaborate closely with other departments to meet
overall circulation goals.
• Drive growth in circulation volumes and contribute to
maximizing departmental revenue.
• Maintain ongoing communication with the production
facility and participate in internal staff meetings.
• Ensure all company vehicles and equipment are kept in safe, reliable
working order.
What we’re looking for:
We’re seeking someone who takes pride in leadership and operational excellence.
While experience in distribution management is valuable, we’re equally interested
in candidates who have a proactive attitude, strong organizational skills, and a
commitment to team safety and customer satisfaction. If you’re detail-oriented, able
to juggle multiple priorities, and enjoy working collaboratively, you’ll fit right in.
If you’re excited by the prospect of managing a vital part of our distribution network
and growing with us, we’d love to hear from you. Please submit your application and
join us in delivering quality news to our community every day.
Pay Range: $70,000-$80,000 per year
Please send resume to: Josh Cohen at jcohen@cnhi.com
The Free Press
418 S 2nd Street • Mankato, MN 56001 • www.mankatofreepress.com