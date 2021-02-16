The Montevideo-American News, a weekly newspaper in western Minnesota that is part of Gannett Inc. and the USA TODAY Network, is looking for a self-motivated and enthusiastic staff writer to join the news team.

As a staff writer, you will be expected to interact with the public, research various topics of local interest, write articles, have knowledge of AP writing guidelines, photograph events, and help manage the website and social media presence.

Required: Digital proficiency, including social media and MS Office suite; excellent writing skills; dedication to community journalism; ability to work accurately and to apply critical thinking to complex issues; ability to follow strict deadlines; good observation skills.

Preferred skills and attributes: Proven work experience as a staff writer or reporter; demonstrable portfolio of published articles; bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or relevant field.

Reporters with experience and a willingness to relocate in or near the Montevideo area immediately should apply.

Application Instructions: Interested and qualified candidates, please apply at https://bit.ly/37gVczK.

Gannett Co., Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, education, political affiliation, or veteran status.