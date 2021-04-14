Community Reporter

The St. James Plain Dealer, a weekly newspaper serving south-central Minnesota is looking for a self-motivated and enthusiastic staff writer to lead coverage of life in this charming rural community.

As a staff writer, you will interact with the public, research and report various topics of local interest, write articles, photograph events, help manage the website and social media presence and exercise news judgment and sound ethics. Reporters with enthusiasm and a willingness to relocate in or near the St. James area immediately should apply.

Required skills:

Excellent reporting and writing skills

Digital proficiency, including social media and MS Office suite

Photographically capable

A dedication to community journalism

Ability to work accurately and to apply critical thinking to complex issues

Ability to meet deadlines

Good observation skills

Preferred skills

Proven work experience as a staff writer or reporter

Portfolio of published articles

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or related field

This is a full-time, hourly position eligible for full benefits including health, life, dental, vision and disability insurance; 401(k); generous paid time off, paid time to volunteer plus 11 paid holidays.

Application Instructions: Candidates, please apply at:

https://us59.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/gannett/Posting/View/38099 and upload your materials combined into one single document with as much of the following as possible: your updated resume, a brief cover letter, and a few examples of your work (portfolio/work samples/clips/links, etc.).

*It’s important that these items be combined into a single document attachment/upload (preferably in PDF format). The application will only allow one document upload. Completing these steps will ensure that you receive the highest consideration.

Other details: Gannett Co., Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, education, political affiliation, or veteran status.

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services.