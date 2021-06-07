Circulation Marketing Manager – Coon Rapids, MN

Adams Publishing Group is seeking a Circulation Marketing Manager to join its team in Coon Rapids, MN.

Job Summary:

The Circulation Marketing Manager has direct responsibility for all regional circulation marketing initiatives. This position will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to maximize print and digital circulation revenue, volumes and subscriber retention. The position manages performance and results metrics for the region.

In addition, the Circulation Marketing Manager will promote customer satisfaction, and is responsible for ensuring that customer service, personnel safety, complaint resolution, reporting, compliance of all local, state, federal, and company regulations and policies are established and implemented consistently across the region in the service area.

A successful candidate must possess strong leadership, communication and motivational skills and provide consistent guidance to the region. This position will evaluate value-added opportunities within each region and help determine when additional needs of new and existing customers. This position will also Identify regional best practices and assist in the implementation across the other regions.

Job Functions

The successful candidate must be flexible, a self-starter, attentive to details, diplomatic, able to provide direction, and able to multi-task. This position will work with different personality types and across a number of publications. Candidates for this position should have strong interpersonal skills and client orientation and exhibit an ability to work effectively with internal and external contacts as a team member as well as a team leader.

Essential Functions

Circulation Marketing:

– Drive sales and retention plans to achieve daily circulation growth.

– Develop and implement comprehensive sales programs in all circulation disciplines that support the defined sales strategies.

– Develop volume and revenue budgets, create corresponding programs to meet budget, and monitor the associated budgeted revenue and expenses.

– Develop subscription sales and marketing plans and mentor the teams that implement sales tactics to meet budgeted volume goals.

– Support the corporate sales strategies and motivate the teams to execute the subscription sales acquisition and retention initiatives.

– Position is responsible for advising, motivating and coaching sales personnel within the group to achieve maximum productivity and adhere to company policy.

– Develop, implement and monitor personnel recognition, evaluation and training programs within the group.

– Help achieve company goals by helping to plan and organize logistically successful sales initiatives.

– Solicit donations for NIE that will have a direct impact on the bottom-line.

– Manage and control expenditures within agreed budgets.

– Coordinate the on-site single copy environment (e.g., signage, displays, etc.).

– Oversee transportation and distribution of products.

General:

– Work independently in the absence of supervision.

– Prepare daily/weekly status reports for management.

– Perform other event related duties as assigned by management.

– Be a team player.

– Key success metrics are: Growing paid print & digital subscription/single copy revenue, achieving volume goals, increasing market penetration and managing expenses.

– Responsible for growing volumes in targeted areas that are attractive to advertisers, developing new sales programs and increasing engagement of subscribers on multiple platforms.

– Effective communication of programs, results and accomplishments with the regional sales support staff, group managers and hub teams.

– Position will work closely with the Company Regional President and Publishers of all properties to develop, manage, direct and oversee event operations, circulation sales initiatives and objectives. The position will also work closely with the Regional President to develop and implement strategies and objectives to ensure the achievement of the Company’s goals.

Experience / Job Requirements:

– Experience working knowledge in newspaper operations, systems, sales, marketing, and finance.

– Experience with Mather pricing models a plus.

– Experience with alternative and third-party delivery programs.

– Must have basic computer skills including working with spreadsheets.

– Ability to work autonomously, with a high degree of self-motivation.

– Ability to demonstrate sound reasoning, judgment, and decision-making using good problem-solving techniques.

– Goal oriented individual with the ability to think long term and develop strategic plan to achieve group initiatives.

– Excellent oral and written communication skills.

– Problem solving skills and deductive reasoning abilities.

– Excellent organization skills and time management skills.

– Basic handyman skills and experience working with a variety of tools.

– Interest and knowledge of media and event industry.

– Ability to function effectively in a team environment.

– Ability to lift 50+ pounds.

– Ability to stand for long periods of time

Education:

– Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience preferred.

For immediate consideration, please send resume and cover letter to Mark Weber at mark.weber@apgecm.com.

Some top benefits include: competitive medical, dental and vision insurance; company-paid disability and term life insurance; a generous PTO policy with PTO accrual beginning on the first day of employment; company-paid holidays; and a 401(k) plan with discretionary matching. In addition, APG associates have access to discounts on a wide variety of products, services, flights, rental vehicles and more.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status.