Distribution District Manager – $1,000 Sign-on Bonus

Adams Publishing Group, a leading media company serving local communities across the United States, is seeking a Distribution District Manager to join its team in Elk River, MN. This position pays up to $20/hour and includes a $1,000 sign-on bonus. Entry level management candidates are encouraged to apply.

​The primary role of the Distribution District Manager is to administer company policy and to manage contracts for an independent contractor carrier workforce. The Distribution District Manager is also responsible for ensuring subscriber service and satisfaction levels are met or exceeded. This full-time, non-exempt role will work part of the time in an office or distribution center and will spend the majority of the time within the assigned newspaper district or distribution area. Work assignments will cover many aspects of the distribution function, which may include home delivery, single copy delivery, customer service and re-delivery operations.

Duties/Responsibilities:

– Manage the full life cycle of the carrier workforce with responsibility for recruiting, orienting, contracting and terminating independent contractors. Includes responsibility for implementing solutions to challenges and identifying opportunities while providing clear work direction.

– Monitor and understand independent contractor agreements.

– Maintain a professional, positive attitude with frequent carrier contact while ensuring all carriers are meeting customer delivery standards.

– Actively engage customers on any service issues that arise. Resolve issues in accordance with established policies and procedures.

– Manage route and boundary changes to maximize delivery service.

– Deliver open routes as needed.

– Maintain company established complaint ratio standard.

– Promptly handle customer complaints with professionalism, tact, and sound judgment to ensure excellent delivery service.

– Complete other tasks and responsibilities which might be required by the Distribution Operations Manager or the demands required to run the district effectively.

Qualifications/Abilities:

– 1+ years of management experience desired. Experience in newspaper delivery and/or circulation management a plus.

– Ability to meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment while working both independently and as a member of a team.

– Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.

– Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

– Strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills.

– Reliable transportation required. Must maintain a current valid driver’s license and current proof of vehicle liability insurance.

– Computer proficiency with knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Excel) or related software.

– Familiarity with North Metro communities including Elk River and Ramsey a plus.

Education:

– High school diploma / GED required.

To apply, please email your resume to hiring manager Craig Anderson at craig.anderson@apgecm.com.

For additional company information, visit www.adamspg.com.

Some top benefits include: competitive medical, dental and vision insurance; company-paid disability and term life insurance; a generous PTO policy with PTO accrual beginning on the first day of employment; company-paid holidays; and a 401(k) plan with discretionary matching. In addition, APG associates have access to discounts on a wide variety of products, services, flights, rental vehicles and more.