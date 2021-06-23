Do you enjoy…..Being Involved in your Community ~ Being ‘in the know’ – Speaking with others ~ Conducting Interviews – Conveying Information to a large audience – Writing ~ Photography

If any of these are of interest to you then this may just be the career you have been waiting for.

The Wabasha County Herald is seeking a Full Time Editor. Please call and talk to Mike with questions or send resume or letter of interest with qualifications to:

103 W. Main St. • Durand, WI 54736 • PH: 715.672.4252 or

200 Industrial Ct., Suite 100 • Wabasha, MN 55981

or PH: 651.565.3368 or email: durandpublishing@nelson-tel.net