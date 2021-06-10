Entry Level Graphic Designer

Do you have a knack for layout design? Want to be more involved in your community?

Consider a job with Press Publications! We are a local community newspaper group in the north metro, Minnesota. We publish 7 different newspapers a month, and 1 quarterly magazine.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Press Publications is looking for an entry level, motivated graphic designer for a part-time position, with the possibility of full-time with the right candidate. As part of the production-design team, you’ll have a vital role in making sure the weekly and bi-weekly papers get out the door.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Comfortable in Adobe Indesign, with the minor use of Photoshop and Illustrator (CS6)

– Build ads to customer specs, and assisting the sales team with new ads for potential clients

– Follow a schedule with overlapping deadlines

JOB DETAILS:

– 20-25 hours per week, up to 40 with the right candidate

– M-F 8am-5pm (flexible)

Please email resume to: artmanager@presspubs.com