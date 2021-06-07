Multimedia Account Executive – Sauk Centre, MN

Adams Publishing Group (APG), a leading media company serving local communities across the United States, is seeking a Multimedia Advertising Account Executive to join its team in the West Central region of Minnesota.

APG provides complete news and advertising products to more than 34 million people in the communities they serve. As a Multimedia Advertising Account Executive with APG, you can expect to work with an experienced team of sales professionals while earning salary plus commission, bonus opportunities, and unlimited growth potential. The role will focus on selling and growing APG’s print advertising solutions, with additional concentration on the sale of digital marketing solutions designed to reach local audiences throughout the region.

A successful candidate will be passionate, proactive and professional in establishing and maintaining relationships with clients in local communities. The ability to anticipate client needs is a must, as is the ability to consistently meet revenue goals and grow existing business.

Duties/Responsibilities:

– Work independently to analyze the advertising objectives of business clients, prepare and present strategic and creative solutions to meet those objectives, and close sales while setting client expectations.

– Develop and maintain a working knowledge of the company’s product features, benefits, rates and packages.

– Meet with clients on a regular basis to review budgets and schedules and to formulate new sales/advertising strategies.

– Maintain sales log and communicate frequently with sales manager to discuss strategy and forecasting. Attend departmental and company meetings as scheduled

– Develop leads and drive new business using a variety of tools (digital, social networking, in-person events) and stay current on industry trends.

– Analyze sales data and metrics. Develop strategies around data to consistently meet individual and departmental sales goals.

– Perform job duties and conduct self in accordance with the company’s core values.

Qualifications/Abilities:

– 2+ years of outside sales experience. Experience in digital sales and/or print media sales a plus.

– Excellent presentation and customer relations skills.

– Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.

– Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

– Must be goal-driven, self-motivated, and exhibit a passion for results.

– Ability to function well in a fast-paced environment while working both independently and as a member of a team.

– Familiarity with West Central Region of Minnesota including the cities of Sauk Centre, Belgrade, Brooten, Elrosa, Paynesville, Cold Spring, New Richmond and surrounding communities.

– Reliable transportation required. Must maintain a current valid driver’s license and current proof of vehicle liability insurance.

– Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Excel) or related software.

Education:

– High school diploma / GED required.

To apply, please email your resume to hiring manager Tena Wensman at Tena.Wensman@apgecm.com.

For additional company information, visit www.adamspg.com.

Some top benefits include: competitive medical, dental and vision insurance; company-paid disability and term life insurance; a generous PTO policy with PTO accrual beginning on the first day of employment; company-paid holidays; and a 401(k) plan with discretionary matching. In addition, APG associates have access to discounts on a wide variety of products, services, flights, rental vehicles and more.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status.