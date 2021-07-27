Community Reporter

We promoted from within, so the Montevideo-American News/montenews.com, a weekly newspaper in western Minnesota that is part of the USA TODAY NETWORK, is looking for a self-motivated and enthusiastic staff writer to join the team covering news and sports in Montevideo, Granite Falls and environs.

As a staff writer, you will interact with the public, write news, sports and feature stories, take photos for print and online publication and help manage the website and social media presence in collaboration with other team members.

Responsibilities:

* Create articles, videos, photos, and social media posts about local news that accurately informs, entertains, and engages key audiences and platforms through the use of metrics.

* Provide thoughtful analysis of complex issues.

* Work toward becoming the community’s leading voice for news.

* Work with editors to evaluate what’s working and what’s not and develop ongoing plans to better satisfy audience needs.

* Collaborate with content team to provide all appropriate elements for stories (i.e., photos, videos, and graphics).

* Provide great customer service, helping readers find answers and solutions.

Requirements:

* Bachelor’s or master’s degree in communications, journalism, marketing, or related field preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience.

* Proven work experience as a staff writer or reporter.

* Digital proficiency, including social media and MS Office suite.

* Excellent writing skills.

* A dedication to community journalism.

* Ability to work accurately and to apply critical thinking to complex issues.

* Self-motivation and adaptability.

Reporters with experience and a willingness to relocate in or near the Montevideo area immediately should apply at https://us60.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/gannett/Posting/View/41766. This role requires a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation and insurance. Employment is contingent on passing a post-offer pre-employment background check and a motor vehicle record check & drug screen (for driving roles only).

We are eager to learn more about you and how you fit this role. When you apply, don’t limit your upload to a resume; show us what you’ve done. To do so, put together a single document file that includes the following, in this order:

1. Your resume – one to two pages.

2. A cover letter that outlines how you would approach the job.

3. Links to 3-6 online samples of your work. Show us what you’ve produced or had a hand in that best reflects what you can do in your desired role.

It is important that these items be assembled into a single document and uploaded in PDF format. Completing these steps will ensure that your application receives the highest consideration.

Gannett Co., Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, education, political affiliation, or veteran status.