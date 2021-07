Full Time Position

Grant County Herald, Elbow Lake, MN.

Award-winning weekly newspaper is seeking Editor/Sports writer. Editor is retiring after 30+ years. Beautiful community in west central Minnesota. Great schools. Great recreation area. Owned by small-town couple with two other nearby county seat weekly newspapers and a deep passion for community newspapers.

Please send resume to Reed Anfinson at Swift County Monitor-news, 101 12th St. So., Benson, MN 56215, or reed@monitor-news.com.