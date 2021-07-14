The Shakopee Valley News, a subsidiary of MediaNews Group, is seeking a Reporter to join the team! MediaNews Group offers news reporting and third party advertising and marketing opportunities through its multi-platform products which include: web, mobile, tablet, and print. We are one of the largest media groups in the U.S., serving high-value audiences and connecting advertisers to them. MNG publishes award-winning content (49 Pulitzers) that amasses and engages a nationwide audience via 800 multi-media platforms including web, mobile, social, and print. We are transforming the news industry.

Essential Functions

Cover news stories in surrounding counties.

Versatility is a must, as stories will cover a wide variety of topics, from city and county government to community events.

Proficient in taking his/her own photos and producing their own videos and must be able to write, take photos and produce videos on deadline and in a fast paced environment.

Along with producing stories that are assigned, the reporter should also be able to pitch their own story ideas on a regular basis.

The candidate must be able to research and develop stories to the utmost accuracy.

Competencies & Skills

Bachelor’s or Associate’s degree (with comparable experience) in journalism or related field.

Experience in reporting breaking news, politics, features, or enterprise is preferred.

Experience in both photography and video, and a willingness to experiment with new storytelling tools and social media approaches.

Strong writing across a variety of story types.

A mindset to put the reader first.

Some experience in copy editing a bonus.

Curiosity is a must.

Work Environment

This job operates in a professional office environment and at the Company and client sites for business meetings and presentations. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, photocopiers, filing cabinets and fax machines.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to talk and hear. The employee frequently is required to stand; walk; use hands to finger, handle or feel; and reach with hands and arms and requires the ability to occasionally lift office products and supplies up to 30 pounds.

Other Duties

This job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Contact: Rachel Minske: rminske@swpub.com