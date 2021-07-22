Press Publications in White Bear Lake is seeking a regional staff writer to join its award-winning team. As a regional staff writer, you will be responsible for coordinating editorial content and layout for our newspapers and website. In addition to writing stories, the job will require attending news meetings, taking photographs, assisting with the layout process, producing short video clips for our website, writing occasional columns and maintaining a positive relationship with the community at large.

We are looking for a candidate who is a talented writer, passionate about local community news and great at time management. Candidates should have a degree in journalism (or related field) and have relevant experience.

We are planning to hire a someone on a part-time basis (16-30 hours a week), with the hope to eventually transitioning into a full time position (32-40 hours a week).

To apply send a resume and cover letter, along with three writing samples to quadnews@presspubs.com.