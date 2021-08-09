Full-time Ag & Rural reporter with editor possibilities

Star Publications has a full-time ag reporter position available in central Minnesota. The primary duties of this individual will be writing agriculture stories and taking accompanying photos for both our Country Acres and Dairy Star newspapers. The individual will work in a fast-paced environment and will be based out of the company’s headquarters in Sauk Centre. Star Publications offers a welcoming and exciting workplace. Applicants should have experience in the writing field or be a recent college graduate, interest in agriculture and be dependable and self-motivated. Competitive pay and benefits are offered. If you are interested in this position, please send your resume and three writing samples to mark.k@dairystar.com no later than August 31.