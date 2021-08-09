General Assignment Reporter

APG Media of Southern Minnesota is looking for two general assignment reporters — one in Northfield and one in Owatonna — but we won’t settle for the ordinary. We need reporters who are equally comfortable writing an enterprise piece on budget trends, a feature on an interesting resident or a summary of a city council meeting. Successful applicants will have insatiable curiosity, a solid grasp of interviewing and writing techniques and a demonstrated knowledge of how multimedia enhances reporting.

Other requirements include:

– Four-year post-secondary degree in related field, or comparable practical experience in a work environment.

– Experience using social media

– Technical competence with Word and Web-based content management.

– Video and photography skills a plus, as is fluency in speaking Spanish.

Send a cover letter, resume and five clips of your best work to Regional Managing Editor Suzy Rook at editor@apgsomn.com.