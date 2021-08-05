Sports Reporter

The Rock County Star Herald in Luverne, Minnesota is looking for the right person to navigate the fast-paced world of community sports reporting.Our weekly award winning, locally owned and operated newspaper covers two local districts and their high school sports teams, along with community outdoor and recreation activities. We are working to enhance our daily presence with social media post, sports column/blog and occasional streamed coverage with athletes, coaches and fans. We are accepting applications now for this full-time position.Sports reporting and photography experience is preferred, along with some knowledge of InDesign, PhotoShop and social media platforms.

Email cover letter, resume and work samples to Rick Peterson, general manager at rick@star-herald.com