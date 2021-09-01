Newsroom Editor

The Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus is looking for its next rising star: an editor to lead and develop a team of reporters in a digital-first newsroom.

The ideal candidate will be smart, positive, and eager to lead a team of young and energetic reporters. Members of our management team must encourage great ideas, collaboration, and innovation. Our next editor should be excited about the news, ready to coach reporters, and embrace digital storytelling.

The editor will lead the development of engaging journalism for a targeted audience that may be used in both digital and print formats. The person in this role should be familiar with data and enterprise reporting and digital analytics tools.

The Tribune and Focus are constantly evolving to develop new concepts and approaches to reflect readers’ interests and habits. We believe in telling great stories that reflect our communities and readers, blending writing skills with compelling visuals to bring those stories to life. We aim to tell the stories our readers need and want to know. We aim to be creative, develop great content, and value accurate, watchdog journalism.

REQUIREMENTS

Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in journalism, with one to three years of editing experience preferred. Those without editing experience or who have an equivalent combination of experience and education may be considered. Strong knowledge of AP style, along with excellent grammar and spelling skills is required. Also, candidates must be able to multitask in a fast-paced newsroom, be resourceful and provide ideas that our readers will find interesting and compelling.

Applicants must possess a reliable vehicle covered with acceptable insurance and a valid driver’s license with a record insurable by the company.

The Tribune and Focus is part of a family-owned company with a large Upper Midwest footprint. To learn more about Detroit Lake and Perham, visit https://visitdetroitlakes.com/ and https://www.perham.com/.

The application deadline is 09/29/2021. To apply, please go to www.forumcomm.com/careers/

At Forum Communications Company, our legacy is deeply rooted in harnessing the power of communication to connect and inform people in the communities we serve. Since 1917, everything we do is driven by creating and sharing information, ideas and insights.

Today, we’re a leading media and technology company that’s home to a family of people whose passion and purpose is fueled by collaboration and innovation. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals and having fun.

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1917, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, creative culture, safe working environment, employees of all ages and backgrounds, positive collaboration.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law.