The Albuquerque Publishing Company (family owned) is seeking an aggressive, enterprising editor to help rebrand one of our community newspapers located in the fastest growing city in New Mexico.

We want to build an ambitious newsroom that takes pride in being one of New Mexico’s top news sources – both digitally and in print. We continuously win awards in the New Mexico Press Association…but we want to do more to build our digital footprint.

We are looking for a talented, enterprising editor and leader who can help us build on this success and take us into the future. Our local ownership is committed to strong community coverage as well as forging new business and civic relationships within the city and county.

We are looking for someone who can turn around breaking news stories under deadline pressure as well as produce sophisticated in-depth enterprise reporting. They must be comfortable posting quickly to the website and be eager to embrace emerging digital story forms that engage new readers. A pleasant attitude and sense of humor are essential. Upward mobility always available.

Applications should recognize that legacy news operations need to merge diversity with audience needs to succeed and support our goal.

Does that sound like you? Would you enjoy working in the Southwest where there’s plenty of sunshine and a plethora of opportunity? To apply, send us a resume and a cover letter noting why you’re the best person for the job at smiaris@abqpubco.com