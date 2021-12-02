The Echo Press in the heart of the beautiful lakes area in Alexandria, Minnesota is searching for an Advertising Director to lead our multi-media sales team & increase revenue across our multiple product lines including digital, magazine, and print advertising.

The Echo Press is part of Forum Communications Company, an industry leader in providing cutting-edge multi-media advertising options and trusted journalism.

The ideal candidate will have at least 5 years experience leading a successful sales team with a proven record of strong coaching & mentoring abilities.

Successful candidates will also:

*Desire to be part of the solution in providing marketing options to area clients during a challenging time.

*Have experience directing all advertising sales strategies across all platforms while managing the sales team to meet goals.

*Promote a strong focus on community engagement & customer service.

*Work closely with the entire management team to create products that provide the best content experience for our members while providing our advertisers the best way to reach their customers.

Alexandria is ranked as the top small city or “micropolitan” in the state for new and expanding facilities. The Alexandria and area communities are known for year-round recreational fun at the lakes, trails, museums, and arts/theatre facilities, its bustling downtown and various festivals, as well as its small-town feel with successful schools and health facilities.

Some people just vacation here, smart people live, work & thrive here!

This position offers a competitive salary plus bonus plans. Benefits include a healthy benefit package with PTO, paid holidays, medical, 401k, and a tight-knit team culture!

To discuss this opportunity, call Diann Drew, Publisher 320-763-1214, or if you are ready to apply: www.forumcomm.com/careers/