House of Print in Madelia, MN is looking to hire EXPERIENCED OFFSET WEB PRESS OPERATORS.

Duties include preparing press runs, operation of a large web press, general maintenance, handling newspaper rolls, color registration, ink setting and other associated duties.

Benefits include a friendly working environment, competitive compensation, health, dental, vision as well as paid vacation, sick leave and 401K.

House of Print is a family-owned business. We are proud to build solid customer and vendor relationships. Our mission is to deliver the highest quality product that consistently meets or exceeds our customer’s expectations! Quality products, competitive prices and unmatched customer service ensure the highest possible value!

If interested please contact Dan McDonald at 1-507-642-3297 or email to dmcdonald@4hop.com