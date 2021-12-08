Would you enjoy helping businesses promote and support the wonderful community they live and work in? Our current opening for a Multimedia Sales Consultant with the Echo Press in Alexandria, Minnesota could be a perfect fit for you!

The Echo Press is a daily media resource online and a twice a week newspaper providing the community with a strong online presence and top-quality targeted magazines.

The area is known for its year-round recreational fun at the lakes, trails, museums, theatre facilities, and a bustling downtown as well as its small-town feel with top-notch schools and health facilities.

This position includes a healthy benefit package including PTO, paid holidays, medical, and 401k. Our staff is committed and active in the community.

Successful candidates will embrace a fast-paced environment with a customer-focused approach to sales as well as excellent communication and technological skills.

Sales and marketing experience or related education is required. Candidates must have reliable transportation and a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company.

For more information contact Shelly Beaulieu at 320-763-3133

Or to apply visit www.forumcomm.com/careers

Application Deadline: 01/07/2022