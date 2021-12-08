Sales Consultant

Sales Consultant

By on December 8, 2021 in Jobs, Member Classifieds

Would you enjoy helping businesses promote and support the wonderful community they live and work in? Our current opening for a Multimedia Sales Consultant with the Echo Press in Alexandria, Minnesota could be a perfect fit for you!

The Echo Press is a daily media resource online and a twice a week newspaper providing the community with a strong online presence and top-quality targeted magazines.

The area is known for its year-round recreational fun at the lakes, trails, museums, theatre facilities, and a bustling downtown as well as its small-town feel with top-notch schools and health facilities.

This position includes a healthy benefit package including PTO, paid holidays, medical, and 401k. Our staff is committed and active in the community.

Successful candidates will embrace a fast-paced environment with a customer-focused approach to sales as well as excellent communication and technological skills.

Sales and marketing experience or related education is required. Candidates must have reliable transportation and a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company.

For more information contact Shelly Beaulieu at 320-763-3133
Or to apply visit www.forumcomm.com/careers

Application Deadline: 01/07/2022