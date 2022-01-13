The Free Press, a 13,000-circulation daily in south-central Minnesota with the region’s leading website, is seeking a full-time reporter to cover public safety, courts and general assignment. Responsibilities include daily news coverage and features, in-depth projects and a sense of urgency in digital news reporting. Monday through Friday regular shifts with some nights and weekends. Candidate will be cross-trained on copy desk. Qualified candidates should have a robust portfolio of clips, including spot news and features and in-depth projects. Candidates should be skilled in the use of multimedia tools including photography and video and possess social media savvy. The Free Press has a long history of excellence in journalism and an experienced staff. A degree in journalism or closely related field is preferred. Email resume and six pdf clips or urls, including digital and social media work, to News Editor Kathy Vos at kvos@mankatofreepress.com.