General Assignment – Sports Reporter

Southwest News Media, located 20 miles south of the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, a subsidiary of MediaNews Group, is seeking a Reporter to join the team!

Responsibilities

• Cover news stories in surrounding counties.

• Versatility is a must, as stories will cover a wide variety of topics, from school board, community events and high school sports

• Proficient in taking his/her own photos and producing their own videos and must be able to write, take photos and produce videos on deadline and in a fast-paced environment.

• Along with producing stories that are assigned, the reporter should also be able to pitch their own story ideas on a regular basis.

Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree and experience in journalism or related field.

• Experience in both photography and video, and a willingness to experiment with new storytelling tools and social media approaches.

• Strong writing across a variety of story types.

• A mindset to put the reader first.

• Some experience in copy editing a bonus.

• Curiosity is a must.

Resumes should be sent to Mark Olson, molson@swpub.com