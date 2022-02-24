EPG Media & Specialty Information is a content, events and information services business with special interest B2B and B2C brands in the Powersports industry, among others. We employ approximately 50 associates with offices in Plymouth, MN, and Southern California. We enjoy a casual, family-style culture with a focus on associate and company growth.

We are actively looking for a journalist to fill a full-time Managing Editor role for one of our trade properties, Powersports Business. The B2B content is centered around driving profitability and sharing best practices in the motorcycle and ATV industry.

The successful candidate will be a talented editor who is comfortable moving between a number of tasks in a fast-paced environment. This position will be located in Plymouth, MN although virtual opportunities will be considered.



Primary responsibilities:

Writing and researching features for print and digital editions

Performing phone and video interviews with key industry personnel

Managing content flow during production cycle

Creating content from multiple sources for multiple news-oriented enewsletters per week

Working as part of larger team, including assistance with hosting live webinars and live conferences

Copy editing and proofreading various content



Desired skills and experience:

Two years of publication and online experience, preferably in a B2B setting

Public speaking ability, comfort level and confidence a plus

Strong time management skills

Willingness to travel for trade shows and selected media events

Command of the English language, including a firm grasp of spelling, AP Style, grammar, and punctuation rules

Clear communication skills and considerable diplomacy when interacting with writers and other editors

Ability to manage many different editorial and online tasks at once

Experience with electronic publishing software, web design, and storytelling experience with multimedia applications and platforms

Experience in the Powersports industry a plus.



Educational Requirements:

A bachelor’s degree in journalism, English, or communications.

To apply for this position, submit a resume and cover letter to info@epgmediallc.com