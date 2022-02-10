Summary: The Bemidji Pioneer is looking for a Multimedia Editor who will work closely with the Editor to plan and produce digital story elements including photos, graphics and video when relevant to print and digital story creation. They will also help drive audience growth and engagement through daily content creation including website and social media management.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

● Work closely with editorial team to produce and develop daily digital content — photos, short stories, video, embeds, etc.

● Assist in the management of the website to ensure a local and up-to-date content experience for readers.

● Edit and rewrite content and headlines as needed to appeal to audiences.

● Share and promote digital content through various social media channels.

● Work with local and regional newsroom teams and the FCC content network on projects and initiatives to grow online audience and loyalty.

● Collaborate with digital teams and make use of available tools and technology to gain insight into story metrics, determine new ways to create and present content online.

● Embrace a creative, collaborative approach with other team members and with other FCC departments and locations.

● Other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

● Writing experience for a newspaper, website, magazine or specialty publication is required.

● Basic photography skills and knowledge of video and photo editing are required.

● Experience using digital analytics and social media tools is preferred.

● Must be skilled in proofreading and editing; AP Style knowledge is preferred.

● Journalism or communications degree is preferred, though equivalent experience will be considered.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITY:

● Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential.

● A strong sense of purpose and urgency for the news.

● Must be able to multitask and juggle many different projects in a fast-paced environment.

● Ability to work quickly and accurately using a web-based content management system.

● Must be creative, hardworking and a self-starter.

To submit a resume, email abraught@bemidjipioneer.com