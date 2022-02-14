A retirement will open this important leadership position in the Rochester Post Bulletin newsroom. Our news editor sets the overall tone and quality of our news product across print and web platforms. The editor supervises seven reporters, makes story assignments and edits incoming copy. Strong communication skills and planning abilities are a must. Our newsroom staff of 22 is like a family. Join us in serving our community with high quality news and information.

Contact Jeff Pieters, Editor, with your interest. Email jpieters@postbulletin.com or call 507-285-7748.