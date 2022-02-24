Sports Reporter

The Rock County Star Herald in Luverne, Minnesota is looking for the right person to help navigate the face-paced world of community sports reporting. Our weekly award winning newspaper covers two districts and their high school sports team, along with outdoor and recreational activities.

We’re accepting applications now for this full-time position. Sports reporting and photography experience is preferred, along with knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop and social media platforms.

Salary and compensation package is negotiable depending on experience and desire.

Email cover letter, resume and work samples to Rick Peterson, general manager at rick@star-herald.com