(3/18/22) The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead and InForum.com is hiring a full-time Sports Reporter to produce engaging sports-related content for print and online with an emphasis on reporting, features and profiles. This position will also serve as both a sounding board and resource to other members of the sports team to develop the most creative and appealing content for our audience.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Research and report on assigned topics and issues.

Determine story focus and write/ produce stories according to editorial style and format standards for all relevant publishing platforms.

Drive audience loyalty and digital growth through engaging and timely content.

Develop unique story ideas and content around key categories that drive digital memberships and reader engagement.

Respond with urgency to breaking news, which includes writing stories and producing visuals on deadline with a digital audience in mind.

Collaborate with digital teams and make use of available tools and technology to gain insight into story metrics, determine new ways to create and present content online.

Embrace a creative, collaborative approach with other team members and with other FCC departments and locations.

Contribute to the overall advancement of digital initiatives; share and promote digital content through various social media channels.

Provide coverage of the Fargo Force, a USHL franchise based in Fargo.

Other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Writing experience for a newspaper, website, magazine or specialty publication is required.

Experience using digital analytics and social media tools is preferred.

Basic knowledge of video and photo editing is preferred.

Some experience in proofreading or editing is preferred; AP Style knowledge is a plus.

Journalism or communications degree is helpful, though equivalent experience will be considered.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITY:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential.

A strong sense of purpose and urgency for the news.

Must be able to multitask and juggle many different projects in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to work quickly and accurately using a Web-based content management system.

Must be creative, hardworking and a self-starter.

Application deadline is 04/08/2022. To apply, please go to www.forumcomm.com/careers/

At Forum Communications Company, our legacy is deeply rooted in harnessing the power of communication to connect and inform people in the communities we serve. Since 1917, everything we do is driven by creating and sharing information, ideas and insights.

Today, we’re a leading media and technology company that’s home to a family of people whose passion and purpose is fueled by collaboration and innovation. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals and having fun.

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1917, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, creative culture, safe working environment, employees of all ages and backgrounds, positive collaboration.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.