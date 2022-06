(6/15/22) St. Charles Press/Lewiston Journal in St. Charles, MN is currently accepting applications for a Full-time News Editor position. Applicant must possess: A flair for writing, a desire to be involved in the community, photography skills, strong organizational skills and self-motivated, and be able to meet deadlines. Familiar with Mac OS is recommended, but not required.

Please send resumes to:

St. Charles Press, PO Box 617, St. Charles, MN 55972 or email to: scpress@hbcsc.net