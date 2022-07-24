(7/25/22) Southwest News Media, publisher of six weekly newspapers in the southwest metro area of the Twin Cities, has an immediate opening for a News Editor. We are looking for an experienced journalist to work in collaboration with members of our news team that focuses on eight suburban communities. This is a full-time position that offers the ability to work remotely.

Essential functions and skills include:

– Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field

– Experience in multi-media reporting breaking news, politics and feature writing

– Being a recognized leader within our organization who embraces change to best serve the needs and wants of our audience and readers

– Provide guidance and training on best practices for both print and digital media

– Collaboration on content for weekly newspapers and “advertorial” special projects

– Willingness to work some nights, weekends and holidays

Please contact Laurie Hartmann at lhartmann@swpub.com