(9/23/22) SUMMARY: The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead is seeking an Assistant Sports Editor to be responsible for the overall direction and leadership of the local sports department and its news gathering efforts, with a focus on building a loyal, engaged audience on each unique publishing platform.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Help direct and manage local sports news gathering for the sports department on all relevant publishing platforms.

Establish an agile operation with workflows organized around timely, digital publishing.

Drive reader loyalty by focusing on audience needs and interests; employ journalistic practices that facilitate community conversation and participation.

Build newsroom skills and performance expectations around use of new and emerging digital tools; promote the consistent use of alternative content formats and publishing tools that will help reach new audiences.

Be a player-coach with a hands-on leadership style, demonstrating strong journalism values, creativity and agility.

Create and maintain a healthy workplace that values candid communication, clear expectations, respect, inclusion, innovation and urgency.

Communicate story/ visual plans for the print edition to relevant production teams to ensure a high-quality publication that meets all deadlines.

Other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, mass communication or related field.

Newsroom and editing experience preferred.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Knowledge of supervisory rules and policies.

Knowledge of AP Style, the Freedom of Information Act and open meeting laws.

Exceptionally strong communication and organizational skills.

Able to multitask and excel under intense deadline pressure in a rapidly changing environment.

Ability to effectively direct and present information to employees and management.

Ability to promote teamwork and interdepartmental cooperation.

Demonstrate a commitment to increase online reporting and grow digital audience.

Passionate approach to producing strong community journalism and incorporating enterprise reporting.

Follow best practices and ethics of responsible journalism.

CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Regularly required to sit; use hands to finger, handle or feel, reach with hands and arms, and talk and hear, required to stand and walk.

Required to use close, distance, color and peripheral vision, depth perception and ability to focus.

Must be able to work days, nights, and/or holidays.

Works in both office setting and outside being exposed to the elements.

We are committed to providing equal employment opportunity to individuals with disabilities who are qualified. We will provide reasonable accommodations for employees and applicants with disabilities who are qualified, unless doing so would cause undue hardship. A written request must be given to Human Resources.

At Forum Communications Company, our legacy is deeply rooted in harnessing the power of communication to connect and inform people in the communities we serve. Since 1917, everything we do is driven by creating and sharing information, ideas and insights.

Today, we’re a leading media and technology company that’s home to a family of people whose passion and purpose is fueled by collaboration and innovation. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals and having fun.

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1917, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, creative culture, safe working environment, employees of all ages and backgrounds, positive collaboration.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.

Please send a cover letter and resume or direct additional questions to Mindy Rothhouse mrothhouse@forumcomm.com.