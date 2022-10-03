(10/3/22) Looking for an opportunity with a small, but dynamic publishing company—in a desirable, lakes area community? The Pelican Rapids Press is looking for a digital and print advertising sales representative.

Ideal candidate should be organized, outgoing, and ideally with experience in selling newspaper and digital advertising. Fundamental graphic arts background, and computer proficiency are a huge plus. Base salary plus commissions—with established client base, and plenty of opportunities for growth. Bonus opportunities also. Full job listing on our website: www.PelicanRapidsPress.com

Email cover letter and resume to: news@pelicanrapidspress.com