Advertising Sales Representative – Traveling

Advantage Newspaper Consultants (ANC) is seeking experienced media ad sales representatives for part-time and full-time positions. ANC is an industry leader in newspaper ad sales, selling millions of dollars in customized print and digital advertising packages for newspapers across the U.S. and Canada each year. We are searching for client-focused travel warriors to support our growth and help us expand our customer base.

Candidates must be willing to travel to various newspaper markets and sell advertisements in conjunction with newspaper sales teams. No relocation required.

Qualifications: Excellent, proven sales skills and experience (newspaper experience preferred); strong communication and rapport building skills; ability to motivate and train sales teams; Microsoft Office (Word, Excel); ability and willingness to travel for 1-2 weeks at a time (part-time) and up to 6 weeks at a time (full-time).

Part-time positions are provided weekly pay, plus commissions. Full time positions offer excellent benefits (medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401K) with base salary plus uncapped monthly commissions. Travel expenses are covered by ANC.

Send resume and salary requirements to jobs@newspaperconsultants.com. No phone calls please.