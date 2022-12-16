Weekly Newspaper/Shopper For Sale

A great opportunity is in place for this well-established community newspaper, operating since 1891. The Stewartville STAR and Satellite Shopper located in Olmsted County, just off of I-90 in close proximity to the Rochester International Airport, is for sale. Olmsted County is one of the Minnesota’s fastest-growing areas with the home of Mayo Clinic and Destination Medical Center. The Stewartville STAR is a legal newspaper in the county, covering local city government, school district, local news and events, sports, classifieds, obituaries, business and feature stories. With a strong subscriber and advertising base, there is a bright outlook for the future in print and online. While maintaining a social media presence with the thinkStewartville.com website and Facebook a new owner will realize the endless potential with expanding the technology base and marketing. The Stewartville STAR name, all the archives, the subscription list, advertising customer list, computers and printers are what is included in this sale. There is no real estate. Owners are motivated to sell. If interested email starsports@stewiestar.com. Please no phone calls.