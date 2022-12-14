The Bemidji Pioneer Sports Editor is responsible for the overall direction and leadership of the sports department and its news-gathering efforts, with a focus on building a loyal, engaged audience on each unique publishing platform.

Responsibilities include:

● Direct overall sports-related operations and delegate tasks to other sports department employees.

● Research and report on assigned teams, games and topics, including area sports teams and outdoor/recreational coverage as needed.

● Develop unique story ideas and content that drive digital memberships and reader engagement.

● Determine story focus and write/produce stories according to editorial style and format standards for both print and digital platforms.

● Drive audience loyalty and digital growth through engaging and timely content.

● Respond with urgency to breaking news, which includes writing stories and producing visuals on deadline with a digital audience in mind.

● Embrace a creative, collaborative approach with other team members and with other FCC departments and locations.

● Contribute to the overall advancement of digital initiatives; share and promote digital content through various social media channels.

● Play an active role in the company’s growth strategies, working collaboratively with teams to achieve common goals.

Education and experience:

● Writing experience for a newspaper, website, magazine or specialty publication is required.

● Experience using digital analytics and social media tools is preferred.

● Basic photography and photo editing experience is preferred.

● Some experience in proofreading or editing is preferred; AP Style knowledge is a plus.

● Journalism or communications degree is desired, though equivalent experience will be considered.

Knowledge, skills and abilities:

● Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential.

● A strong sense of news judgment with urgency for the news.

● Must be able to multitask and juggle many different projects in a fast-paced environment.

● Ability to quickly and accurately publish new content online through website interface.

● Must be creative, hardworking and a self-starter

At Forum Communications Company, our legacy is deeply rooted in harnessing the power of communication to connect and inform people in the communities we serve. Since 1917, everything we do is driven by creating and sharing information, ideas and insights.

Today, we’re a leading media and technology company that’s home to a family of people whose passion and purpose is fueled by collaboration and innovation. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals and having fun.

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1917, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, creative culture, safe working environment, employees of all ages and backgrounds, positive collaboration.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.

Click here to apply.