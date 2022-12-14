The Rink Live multimedia reporter

The Rink Live digital media specialist produces content for The Rink Live website with a focus on NHL Draft prospects at high school, juniors, national teams and college programs with a primary focus on the USHL. The primary objective is to grow our digital audiences and increase online reader engagement with video, social media and digitally enhanced storytelling within Forum Communications Co. footprint. This position also plays an active role in optimizing content and digital presentation for the website, as well as analyzing data around site traffic, SEO, user trends and social engagement.

Essential job duties and responsibilities:

● Produce multimedia and digital storytelling covering hockey prospects at all levels, including junior hockey, the USHL and players with connections to Minnesota and the Dakotas, for The Rink Live’s website and social media channels

● Create engaging, audience-friendly digital content through video, text and photos for the website and social channels

● Manage and curate digital content, including video, for publication on YouTube and archived on The Rink Live

● Able to self-generate content ideas via regular communication with sources, staff

● Ability to react quickly to breaking news or sudden changes in coverage responsibilities

● Take part in group video/podcasts with peers and guests

● Create, share and promote content that is optimized for online search results and social media performance

● Collaborate on the creation and execution of strategic digital publishing plans through various social media channels and digital platforms

● Embrace a creative, collaborative approach with other team members and other FCC departments and locations; be a social ambassador of The Rink Live and FCC news brands

● Collect and analyze data to identify trends as well as new content/ storytelling opportunities

● Record, edit and publish video, audio and photo content on The Rink Live’s various platforms

● Maintain regular and punctual attendance

● Other duties as assigned

Education and experience:

● Bachelor’s degree in mass communication, marketing or a related field.

● Two or more years of media or digital experience is ideal.

● Basic experience with content management systems and social media strategy.

Knowledge, skills and abilities:

● Ability to work quickly and efficiently within a small team environment.

● Video production and editing experience required.

● Knowledge and interest in web analytics, SEO, social media and other tools that assist in growing digital audiences.

● Strong communication skills and a basic command of writing, style, grammar and video

principles.

● Flexibility required for travel and work nights and weekends for sports, game, series, event and tournament coverage.

● Broad understanding of digital culture and trends

At Forum Communications Company, our legacy is deeply rooted in harnessing the power of communication to connect and inform people in the communities we serve. Since 1917, everything we do is driven by creating and sharing information, ideas and insights.

Today, we’re a leading media and technology company that’s home to a family of people whose passion and purpose is fueled by collaboration and innovation. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals and having fun.

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1917, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, creative culture, safe working environment, employees of all ages and backgrounds, positive collaboration.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.

Click here to apply.