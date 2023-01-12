Henning Publications, LLC, which operates three weekly newspapers in west-central Minnesota, is looking for a multimedia sales representative. We are an award-winning staff with a fun and supportive atmosphere. The right candidate will be a self starter, be able to work independently and be organized. We offer paid vacation, flexible schedule and high commission on sales. Candidates will be in charge of meeting with potential clients and developing advertising plans to grow their business on our websites, newspapers and various promotion opportunities. The position will cover our communities of Frazee, New York Mills, Henning and everywhere in between. This position will be part time or full-time, depending on the candidate. We offer vacation, flexible schedule and a fun work environment. To apply, or for more information, contact Chad Koenen at 218-548-5585 or chad@henningadvocate.com.