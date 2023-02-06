O’Rourke Media Group – publisher of the Hudson Star-Observer, Red Wing Republican Eagle,

Cannon Falls Beacon, Hastings Star-Gazette and River Falls Journal – has an opening for a

digital content producer to help us collect, format and publish content on our websites and in our

newspapers. This content comes from press releases, police logs and court records.

This is a full-time position, which could be based in one of our offices in Cannon Falls or Hudson

or working remotely.

Qualifications:

● Good typing skills with high level of accuracy.

● Self-starter, able to work independently.

● Proficiency with Google docs and internet searches.

● Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and under pressure.

Job offers salary of $16.50 per hour, health/dental/vision/life insurance benefits, matching

401(k) and 16 days of paid time off annually, plus six paid holidays.

We are hiring for this position immediately. If you are interested, please send a cover letter and

resume to Managing Editor Jim Johnson, jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

About O’Rourke Media Group:

O’Rourke Media Group currently operates in six states with a full-service digital agency

and 24 publications and hyperlocal websites. We expect and plan to at least double the

number of markets over the next few years. Our journalists provide in-depth coverage of

our communities. Our team of marketing experts specialize in providing customized

digital marketing strategies and solutions for any size business and budget. We’re a

hyper-local community news publisher with an engaged audience of print subscribers,

digital subscribers, website pageviews, social media followers and email newsletters.