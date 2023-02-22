Wick Communications is looking for a collaborative, digitally focused managing editor to lead our newsroom in beautiful Wahpeton, North Dakota. In this position you’ll oversee two news publications: The Wahpeton Daily News and the News Monitor, which together serve Richland County, N.D., and Wilkin County, Minnesota. Both publications have a print presence, market-leading websites and successful email newsletters. This is the perfect next step for a strong reporter ready to lead a team or a seasoned editor who wants to focus on creating quality content for a community that cares deeply for its local paper.

Our news coverage regularly includes impactful reporting on legislative issues, public safety — and local features that showcase our thriving area.

Job duties

• Oversee our five-person newsroom

• Coordinate and edit daily news coverage online and in print

• Coach and develop reporters

• Work closely with our publisher and other departments to ensure a successful operation

• Build community engagement through regular outreach and events

Wahpeton, N.D., is nestled at the base of the Red River of the North on the North Dakota-Minnesota border. Visitors passing through the area quickly notice the extremely productive farmland stretching for miles along the lake bed of the former Lake Agassiz.

This is a full-time, salaried position with full benefits including medical and vision insurance and a 401(k) retirement plan. We are an equal opportunity employer that does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, national origin, protected veteran status, age, or any other status protected by application of national, federal, state or local law.

About us

We’re part of Wick Communications, a family-owned local media company based in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Our company has consistently been a digital leader in our industry. In the past three years we’ve received two Google News Initiative funding awards, and participated in both Poynter’s Table Stakes program and Meta’s Reader Revenue Accelerator. Please send a resume and cover letter to Publisher Tara Klostreich at tarak@wahpetondailynews.com.