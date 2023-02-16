Managing Editor: Sleepy Eye Herald-Dispatch

Successful candidates will do work for one printed edition each week, as well as daily online content/social media upkeep.

Candidates must be located in the Sleepy Eye area within a reasonable distance to adequately cover local events. An editor will gather community news, including local sports, that is relevant and addresses community needs and interest.

Degree in journalism or related field of study preferred, but not required. Other combinations of education and experience will be considered.

Apply using this link https://phg.tbe.taleo.net/phg03/ats/careers/v2/viewRequisition?org=CHERTECH&cws=37&rid=2673 or send cover letter and resume to JFischer@cherryroad.com.