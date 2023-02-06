We are looking for a reporter at the Red Wing (Minnesota) Republican Eagle who is

passionate about telling stories that matter to our community — someone who is fair,

accurate and ethical. The Republican Eagle is owned by O’Rourke Media Group, a rapidly

growing company that invests in journalism while other companies continue making

newsroom cuts.

The newspaper recently won the award for general excellence in large weekly

newspapers in Minnesota. We are looking for a reporter to help us continue that

excellence.

You’ll be joining a super-talented team of reporters equally excited to be writing about

the people and events that make eastern Minnesota a great place to live.

The Republican Eagle is a weekly newspaper that acts like a daily with its websites which

generates more than 100,000 pageviews each week. We are looking for someone with

the passion to help us grow those pageviews with aggressive daily reporting.

The successful candidate for this position is someone who knows how to cover hard

news and loves to write about people and their passions. Someone who knows that a

good interview is often a good conversation and knows when to ask the tough

questions but also when to listen. The ideal candidate has exceptional writing skills and

is willing to put in the extra effort and research to deliver an engaging story. They will be

passionate about their own photography.

Red Wing is an hour from Minneapolis-St. Paul with all of the excitement and activities a

major metro area of 3.5 million people offers. It is an area rich in the arts, sporting

events, parks and dining as well as year-round outdoor activities.

Qualifications for this position include:

● Degree in journalism or a related field.

● Experience as a reporter covering local news and feature stories with an

emphasis on enterprise stories. Recent college grads with internship or college

newspaper experience will be considered.

● The ability to meet tight deadlines and report the news as it happens.

● Superior language, writing and editing skills.

● Some photography — both still and video — and associated editing software

experience.

● Able to work a variety of schedules, including evenings, nights and weekends.

● Excellent critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

● Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and under pressure.

● Able to physically be in Red Wing most days to cover stories and do interviews in-

person.

● A valid driver’s license and a reliable vehicle.

If this sounds like the perfect position for you, we would love to hear from you today.

Recent college graduates with internship experience or work on their college newspaper

will be considered.

To apply, please submit a cover letter and resume, along with relevant samples of your

work to Managing Editor Jim Johnson at jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

About O’Rourke Media Group:

O’Rourke Media Group currently operates in six states with a full-service digital agency

and 24 publications and hyperlocal websites. Our journalists provide in-depth coverage of

our communities. Our team of marketing experts specialize in providing customized digital

marketing strategies and solutions for any size business and budget. We’re a hyper-local

community news publisher with an engaged audience of print subscribers, digital subscribers,

website pageviews, social media followers and email newsletters. We have established ourselves

as a top-performing, full-service digital agency in the communities we serve and for many

customers outside of our core market areas. Digital revenue is increasing at a rapid pace,

we have excellent customer retention and amazing talent leading the way when it comes to

strategy, sales execution and fulfillment.