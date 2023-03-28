Join the cool kids.

We’re looking for an Advertising Account Manager to join the Post Bulletin’s Advertising team, which includes the Post Bulletin and Rochester Magazine (in Rochester, Minn.). This position offers a generous commission structure with a guaranteed salary for up to six months.

In this role, you will be selling marketing solutions that include print and a broad portfolio of digital products to help businesses reach their goals. Additional responsibilities include:

Prepare monthly and quarterly sales strategies detailing new business development plans;

Develop a strong understanding of all products and how they provide value to businesses;

Dedicate time each day to prospecting and acquiring new business as well as servicing, retaining and advancing existing clients;

Complete thorough needs analysis for every client to make a clear connection between our products and the return on investment;

Offer input between the client and our creative department to help facilitate an effective campaign;

Demonstrate the ability to prepare and deliver customized presentations to clients;

Meet revenue goals.

IDEAL PROFILE

Excellent communication skills

Time management skills while working in a fast paced, deadline driven environment that often includes multiple, concurrent projects.

Customer focused approach to sales and service

Highly motivated, strong organizational skills and attention to detail

EDUCATION

Bachelor’s degree or combination of education and experience in sales and marketing preferably in media.

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

ABOUT THE TEAM

The Post Bulletin has been providing award winning content to the greater Rochester, Minn. community since 1872. We have a great culture and award-winning products: the Post Bulletin has won Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Best Newspaper award for three of the last five years including most recently in 2022. Rochester Magazine is our award-winning city magazine.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

At Forum Communications Company, our legacy is deeply rooted in harnessing the power of communication to connect and inform people in the communities we serve. Since 1917, everything we do is driven by creating and sharing information, ideas and insights.

Today, we’re a leading media and technology company that’s home to a family of people whose passion and purpose is fueled by collaboration and innovation.

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1917, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, and creative culture. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals and having fun.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.