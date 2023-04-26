Multimedia Salesperson

Do you want to live in the heart of lakes country with endless opportunities and experiences just down the road? If so, the Citizen’s Advocate, Frazee-Vergas Forum and New York Mills Dispatch are seeking a multimedia sales person to join our staff. We are a family-owned company that offers a competitive wage, vacation, flexible schedule and a fun work environment. This position will feature a commission for sales, as well as a base pay.

The right candidate will be responsible for creating advertising plans for new and existing customers for our newspapers and subsequent publications. The right candidate will be organized, a self-starter and be a team player who is looking for an opportunity to further their career with unlimited earning possibilities. Some sales experience is preferred, but we will train the right candidate.

To apply, or for more information, contact Chad Koenen at chad@henningadvocate.com, 218-548-5585 or by mail at PO Box 175, Henning, MN 56551