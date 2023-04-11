Our weekly newspapers won the General Excellence awards in 2022 — the Republican Eagle in Minnesota and the Star-Observer in Wisconsin. We are growing our staff at each newspaper and are looking for talented journalists to join us. The Star-Observer is in Hudson, Wisconsin, just across the river from the Twin Cities, and the Republican Eagle is in Red Wing, Minnesota, right on the Mississippi River. Our reporters know that well-written stories attract readers. Our editors work with the staff to continuously improve their skills. If you are interested in taking your career to the next level, please send a cover letter, resume and five writing samples to Managing Editor Jim Johnson, jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com. Soon-to-be college graduates with internship or college newspaper experience are encouraged to apply.