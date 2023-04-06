The Duluth News Tribune is looking for a sports reporter to join its team in Duluth, Minnesota, located on the beautiful shores of Lake Superior. Duluth and the surrounding region feature a wide variety of high school, college and recreational sports to cover.

Job description: A sports reporter is responsible for news-gathering efforts within the sports department, with a focus on building a loyal, engaged audience on each unique publishing platform.

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1917, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, creative culture, safe working environment, employees of all ages and backgrounds, positive collaboration.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship. Get more details and apply here.