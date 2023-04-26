Do you want to build your resume in the newspaper industry? Would you like to spend the summer in the heart of lakes country in west-central Minnesota? The Citizen’s Advocate, New York Mills Dispatch and Frazee-Vergas Forum are seeking a summer intern to join their staff.

We offer a competitive pay structure with a flexible schedule. There always seems to be something going on in our coverage area and the right person will be in the thick of the action. We are a family-owned group of community weekly newspapers, but we focus on providing solid news coverage for our region. The position will include everything from writing articles to taking pictures and even enhancing our social media presence. No experience necessary. Must be able to drive and have a reliable mode of transportation.

For more information, or to apply, contact Chad Koenen at chad@henningadvocate.com or call 701-261-0915. This position will primarily be located at the Frazee-Vergas Forum.