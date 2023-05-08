The Tennessee Press Association, a 153-year-old organization that supports the efforts of local newspapers and a free press, is seeking an executive director. The right candidate is an outstanding leader who is passionate about local newspapers and understands how to provide members the support they need to effectively navigate the changing media landscape. The executive director should be a sales champion who can articulately and effectively sell the benefits of advertising in Tennessee newspapers to agencies and prospective advertisers. The executive director will spend time at our state capitol in Nashville meeting with legislators with regard to legislation that impacts our industry. The executive director will also serve as the leader of two other organizations, Tennessee Press Service, the advertising/business arm of the association, and the Tennessee Press Association Foundation.

Experience in journalism, association management, sales and government relations preferred. The executive director manages a six-member team and reports to the Tennessee Press Service board of directors. We offer competitive pay, excellent benefits, and the opportunity to work in a fast-growing state where entrepreneurs with innovative approaches are helping to lead the way for an industry in transition. Please send resume, cover letter and references to tpa@mainstreetmediatn.com. No phone calls please. Deadline to apply is June 30, 2023.