Northeastern Minnesota: Two 122-year-old newspapers, a free-distribution shopper covering up to 1,500 square miles delivered by Post Office, and part-owner in two other weeklies. Central printing plant with four unit Goss web press printing five to seven papers a week. Official publications for two large school districts, five cities and several townships. Plus complete print shop with two Hamada 665s, two digital color printers, computer-to-plate processor, computerized numbering machine, etc. Contact “Newspaper Group For Sale” via Minnesota Newspaper Association, 10 South Fifth St., Suite 1105, Minneapolis, MN 55402