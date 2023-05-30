Sales stability on the scenic St. Croix

If you seek a community and company who values your abilities, doesn’t micromanage and asks you to spend time with customers instead of filling out reports, this could be a perfect fit.

The Sun and Country Messenger, two family-owned weekly newspapers on the scenic St. Croix River, are seeking a motivated marketing and advertising rep. The papers reach an audience of more than 13,000 weekly. Competitive salary. Benefits include training, supportive peers, paid time off, health, dental, vision, life, and short-term and long-term disability insurance, and 401k. Please send resume to Tom Stangl, Group Publisher, tstangl@theameryfreepress.com.